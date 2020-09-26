ALBANY -- Marissa Mathis was talking about her outing with her daughters, 5-year-old Maebry and 3-year-old Murphy, as they took in the Flint RiverQuarium's Water, Wings and Wildlife Festival Saturday. But she might well have been speaking for everyone at the downtown festival.
"This is awesome," Mathis said after Meabry and Murphy took the opportunity to "pet" Billy Shores' Harris's Hawk Choco, one of the stars of Shores' and wife Jackie Entz's birds exhibit at the festival. "It's so good to have an event like this; the kids have been dying to get out and do something."
Tommy Gregors, who serves as executive director of the Artesian Alliance of attractions -- the RiverQuarium, Thronateeska Heritage Center and Chehaw Park and Zoo -- said planning the annual festival so that visitors could maintain social distancing both in the courtyard of the attraction and in both the aquarium and adjacent Imagination Theatre proved to be a challenge for staff.
"We had to limit seating to some of the events, like our Breakfast with the Butterflies, but there were still around 50 people present for that," Gregors said midmorning as the number of families attending the festival started to grow into a good-sized crowd. "We're starting to see good attendance; I think the community was ready for an event like this. There are a lot of family groups that are here together, so I'm encouraged by the response.
"This event is just one of those traditions that I think the people in this region love being a part of."
That could be said of Lee County High School teacher Ronald Hill and his family. While Ronald gave 1-year-old Archie a ride in his stroller, mom Alexia Hill enjoyed the butterfly exhibit with 4-year-old Quincy and the Hill brothers' cousin, Lily Romeo, 13, of Macon.
"We're happy to get the kids out for an event like this," Ronald Hill said. "I think the kids are getting a kick out of all the things going on."
Ashley Hammond, along with her dad, Mitch Hammond, and Ashley's husband, Bryan Leverette, of Gainesville, Fla., were welcoming kids of all ages to their butterfly garden for the sixth year of the festival.
"We love coming here," Ashley Hammond said. "We love to see the joy on the kids' faces as they 'catch' butterflies. The kids love it, and we love seeing that happiness."
While Entz and Shores showed off their birds with kids gathered in the courtyard -- Polish chicken "Randy the Rooster Savage" among the favorites -- others like Morgan and Bennett Burnette checked out "Turtleman" Chris Adams' display of creatures, most of them stuffed.
"I kind of take my mobile wildlife classroom around with me, all over the state where people want to learn about south Georgia wildlife," Adams, who is based at the Okefenokee Swamp, said.
Bennett, who's 20 months old, took a special liking to the Turtleman's stuffed bobcat.
"She loves this kind of stuff," mom Morgan, who is the director at Chehaw, said. "When they were putting the copperhead in one of the exhibits earlier, I had to hold her back."
Grandad Jeff Sinyard was doing all he could to keep up with Mary Lou, 5, and Libby, 3, -- and failing miserably as they dragged him off toward the Imagination Theatre -- while Billy and Jackie's little one, Carson Ivy, escaped grandmom and granddad Diane and Gary Shores's clutches so that she could say hello to the birds that are part of their "family."
There were smiles aplenty, and mom Tracy Kobs of Leesburg, who watched 11-year-old daughter Lilly enjoy the butterfly garden before heading inside the RiverQuarium for a diving experience, summed up the general feeling of all those present.
"We love the RiverQuarium; we're members," Tracy Kobs said. "And it is just so good to get out and enjoy this today."
