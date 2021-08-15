...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and
southwest Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast
Alabama, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida,
Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal
Gulf, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland
Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Leon, Liberty,
North Walton, South Walton and Washington. In southwest Georgia,
Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee,
Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole and Terrell.
* From this evening through Tuesday afternoon.
* As Fred moves through the region, heavy rainfall is expected along
and to the east of its track. Rainfall amounts for the eastern
panhandle are expected to range from 4 to 8 inches with locally
higher amounts. For southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia,
rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected with locally higher
totals in a short period of time. These amounts may lead to areas
of flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
