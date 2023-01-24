...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gradually increase tonight, then
peak just in advance of a cold front on Wednesday morning.
Winds will decrease quickly following the cold frontal passage
late Wednesday morning and early Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
