WEATHER
Rain
ARTIST
Leigha C., Westwood Schools
QUOTE
"A pleasant illusion is better than a harsh reality."
Christian Nevell Bovee, writer (1820-1904)
WEATHER
Rain
ARTIST
Leigha C., Westwood Schools
Suit Up For Success Clothing Drive, held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Albany State University, is designed to promote professionalism and assist students in need of business attire. The initiative is hosted by M.A.L.E.S. Mentors (Men Advocates for Leadership, Excellence and Success). Click for more.
QUOTE
"A pleasant illusion is better than a harsh reality."
Christian Nevell Bovee, writer (1820-1904)
President Biden has been in office for over a month now. How do you think he has been handling his job so far? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.