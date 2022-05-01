Imani, Alice Coachman.jpg
Buy Now

Imani W., Alice Coachman Elementary School

 Imani W.

WEATHER

Partly cloudy

ARTIST

Imani W., Alice Coachman Elementary School

QUOTE

"Our own physical body possesses a wisdom which we who inhabit the body lack."

Henry Miller, writer (1891-1980)

Recommended for you

Tags

More Features

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.