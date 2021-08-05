Wea Pix Aug 5, 2021 Aug 5, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Buy Now Ian Small, Deerfield-Windsor School Ian Small Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEATHERThunderstormsARTISTIan Small, Deerfield-Windsor School QUOTE"One day an army of gray-haired women may quietly take over the Earth."Gloria Steinem, feminist (1934- ) Recommended for you +15 NATIONAL IPA DAY: 15 IPAs to try from Georgia breweries Today is National IPA Day. Here are some Georgia IPAs that will help you celebrate. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Weather Ian Small Thunderstorm Meteorology Artist Pix Deerfield-windsor School Woman More Features +15 Multimedia featured NATIONAL IPA DAY: 15 IPAs to try from Georgia breweries Todd Cline Updated 26 min ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment featured Albany Chorale rehearsals resume; first concert scheduled From staff reportsUpdated 42 min ago 0 Health CDC warns people to not eat raw cake batter after E. coli outbreak sickens 16 By David Williams, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 Features Wea Pix Updated 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesGeorgia Republicans inch closer to a takeover of elections in state's largest countyPhoebe's Scott Steiner: We're now facing COVID-21Track renovations moving quickly at Atlanta Motor SpeedwayOutdoor Network expansion will bring 92 jobs to Dougherty CountyGBI announces arrest of former Lee Sheriff's DeputyJalen Johnson announces run for Ward II commission seatFormer Albany commissioner, state rep, PSC Commissioner Doug Everett diesDr. Thomas Marvin StricklandHerman Douglas EverettAlbany city employees will get a new paid holiday next year Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Albany State University Nurse Pinning Ceremony - Summer 2021PHOTOS: Retirement celebration for Dougherty County Library director Pauline AbiddePHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County GeorgiaPHOTOS: Statewide reapportionment hearing at Albany State UniversityMeet my TOYBOY! 10 famous women in a relationship with a younger manCommon home renovation projects with the lowest return on investmentTwelve fingers?! Celebrities who have spoken about their physical abnormalitiesON THE MARKET: Lake Blackshear home features boat house, guest house, beautiful views10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Aug. 2From Tinseltown to the sticks: 10 A-listers who moved away from Hollywood Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Do you personally know anyone who is affected by the end of the Federal eviction moratorium? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. No. I don't know. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.