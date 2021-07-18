Emily, Lee County Primary.jpg
Emily G., Lee County Primary School

Rain

"Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you."

Princess Diana Spencer, British royal (1961-1997)

