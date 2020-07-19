Lakayshia, LPE.jpg
Buy Now

Lakayshia S., Lake Park Elementary School

 Lakayshia

WEATHER

Partly cloudy, hot

ARTIST

Lakayshia S., Lake Park Elementary School

QUOTE

"Each child is an adventure into a better life - an opportunity to change the old pattern and make it new."

Hubert H. Humphrey, U.S. vice president (1911-1978)

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.