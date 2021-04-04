WEATHER
Sunny, warm
ARTIST
Caden, Lake Park Elementary School
QUOTE
"Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies."
Mother Teresa, Catholic nun (1910-1997)
WEATHER
Sunny, warm
ARTIST
Caden, Lake Park Elementary School
QUOTE
"Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies."
Mother Teresa, Catholic nun (1910-1997)
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.