Wea Pix Aug 8, 2021 Aug 8, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Buy Now Elliot, Lake Park Elementary Elliott Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEATHERPartly cloudy, hotARTISTElliot, Lake Park Elementary QUOTE"Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier."Mother Teresa, Catholic nun (1910-1997) Recommended for you +49 PHOTOS: Scenes from the Closing Ceremonies at the Tokyo Olympics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elementary Pix Weather Artist Christianity Elliot Love More Features Features featured Keeping a wary eye By Ulf KirchdorferUpdated 2 hrs ago 0 Features Wea Pix Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Health US average of daily Covid-19 cases hits highest level since February, fueled by the Delta variant By Aya Elamroussi, CNN 8 hrs ago 0 Health Get your kids to start cooking at home By Lisa Drayer, CNN 10 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesPhoebe's Scott Steiner: We're now facing COVID-21Assistance available for Albany residents impacted by COVID-19Tyler Prentice TuckerDr. Homer Leon Lassiter Sr.Jason Scott HarperBradley (Brad) Leon SammonsAlbany woman relates harrowing jury duty story to Dougherty County CommissionSuspect sought in Americus homicideFrank Starling Twitty, Jr.Pratt Industries announces $18 million expansion in Albany Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Albany State University Nurse Pinning Ceremony - Summer 2021Check out all the fun at the DCSS Back to School Tailgate held at ASU WestPHOTOS: Retirement celebration for Dougherty County Library director Pauline AbiddePHOTOS: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County GeorgiaPHOTOS: Statewide reapportionment hearing at Albany State University10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Aug. 2Twelve fingers?! Celebrities who have spoken about their physical abnormalitiesShe made my life HELL! Stars who have dealt with difficult fansFrom Tinseltown to the sticks: 10 A-listers who moved away from HollywoodCollege majors with the greatest gender disparities Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Do you personally know anyone who is affected by the end of the Federal eviction moratorium? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. No. I don't know. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.