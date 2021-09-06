Wea Pix Sep 6, 2021 Sep 6, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Buy Now Jahki J., Lee County Middle School East Jahki J. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEATHERPartly cloudyARTISTJahki J., Lee County Middle School East QUOTE"When you play, play hard; when you work, don't play at all."Theodore Roosevelt, U.S. president (1858-1919) Recommended for you +6 Natural light makes us better workers. Here's how View compiled a list of five key ways natural light makes us better workers and ways office workers can reap the benefits of natural light. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Weather Pix Artist Politics More Features Health In year two of the pandemic, the Jewish New Year allows for a time to reflect and renew By Ryan Prior and Kristen Rogers, CNN 23 min ago 0 Health Twins joined at the head are separated after 12-hour surgery in Israel By Rob Picheta and Amir Tal, CNN 4 hrs ago 0 Features Bible Verse Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Features Wea Pix Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesFormer Marine wearing body armor fatally shoots 4 people, including baby in mother's arms, Florida sheriff saysSouthwest Georgia pioneer in women's health John Inman Jr. diesNo. 5 Georgia defeats No. 3 Clemson in tight battleMonoclonal antibody treatments for COVID show positive resultsDr. John Stephen Inman Jr.COVID death toll mounts at Phoebe facilitiesNurse in North Georgia walks out of hospital amid overwhelming COVID-19 unitLee County ninth-graders defeat Veterans 30-0Deerfield-Windsor graduate Frank Middleton pursues biomedical career through international scholarshipCotton virus confirmed in 24 Georgia counties Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Lee County vs. Veterans Ninth-Grade FootballPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. Southland FootballPHOTOS: Atlanta Falcons vs. Cleveland BrownsPHOTOS: COVID-19 vaccine recipients enjoy free meal at BJ's Country BuffetPHOTOS: Albany State University's inaugural Fall Fan FestPHOTOS: Dougherty County vs. Kendrick High School Football10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Aug. 303-ingredient recipes you can make right nowPHOTOS: University of Georgia vs Clemson football9 ADHD symptoms in children parents should look out for Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What are your plans for Labor Day weekend? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: We plan to travel and stay overnight. We are planning a day trip. We plan to entertain family and friends at home. We are going to stay home with those in our household, for safety. We're planning a streaming binge all weekend. We have plans to do something not listed here. We don't have any plans... yet. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.