A successful approach to weed management includes proper weed identification, prevention of weed introduction, proper turfgrass management or cultural practices, and if necessary, the proper selection and use of an herbicide.
Weeds, be they broadleaf or grass-like, compete with turfgrass for sunlight, moisture, nutrients and space.
ALBANY -- Weeds can be defined as an undesirable plant, or a plant growing where it is not wanted. Most often we would like our lawns to be weed-free or at least less weedy than our neighbor’s lawn. Unfortunately, that is not always the case.
In fact, you may find me on my hands and knees pulling some patches of bermudagrass or kyllinga grass from time to time throughout the year. I am not opposed to using herbicides, but sometimes it is just easier for me to pull a few weeds than to go and mix up some herbicide.
Weeds, be they broadleaf or grass-like, compete with turfgrass for sunlight, moisture, nutrients and space. However, developing a good weed management program requires good cultural practices as well as the selection and use of herbicides. A successful approach to weed management includes the following: proper weed identification, prevention of weed introduction, proper turfgrass management or cultural practices, and if necessary, the proper selection and use of an herbicide.
I would like to focus on the latter approach because, let’s face it, the weeds are already there. The timing of an herbicide application can greatly reduce the number of weeds in the lawn.
Herbicides are classified as pre-emergence or post-emergence, depending on the timing of the application in respect to weed seed germination. Pre-emergence herbicides are applied to lawns prior to weed seed germination twice a year in south Georgia. The first application is from Feb. 15-March 15 and provides control of summer annuals such as crabgrass, goosegrass and sandburs.
The second application is applied from Sept. 1-15 to control winter annuals such as annual bluegrass, henbit and common chickweed. Pre-emergence herbicides are only recommended for turfgrasses that have been established for a minimum of one year. Severe injury may occur if applied after seeding, sprigging or sodding.
Post-emergence herbicides are applied directly to emerged weeds multiple times throughout the year. They are useful for controlling broadleaf and perennial grasses that are not controlled by pre-emergence herbicides. Certain post-emergence herbicides may be used on newly established turfgrass.
Some of the advantages of using pre-emergence herbicides compared to post-emergence herbicides are:
· Pre-emergence herbicides are applied prior to weed seed germination and emergence.
· Many pre-emergence herbicides are available in granular formulations. Granules are easier to apply than sprayable formulations. Additionally, granules are not susceptible to spray or vapor drift that can occur with sprayable formulations.
· With the exception of atrazine (Aatrex, Purge II, Atrazine Plus), most ornamental shrubs, trees and flowers are tolerant of pre-emergence herbicides. In fact, DCPA (Dacthal), oryzalin (Surflan), benefin (Balan) and benefin + oryzalin (XL) are labeled for use on selected ornamentals. Post-emergence herbicides can cause injury to ornamentals unless label precautions are followed.
· Pre-emergence herbicides do not cause injury to established turfgrasses. In contrast, most post-emergence herbicides will slightly injure or yellow turfgrasses for a short period after treatment.
The advantages of post-emergence herbicides when compared to pre-emergence herbicides are:
· Post-emergence herbicides can be applied as a spot treatment directly to a weed infestation. Pre-emergence herbicides are usually applied to an entire lawn area.
· Post-emergence herbicides are less costly than pre-emergence herbicides because spot treatments can be used.
· Post-emergence herbicides generally control a broader spectrum of weed species than pre-emergence herbicides.
As with any herbicide, always read the label for application rates and recommended handling precautions. Contact a local extension office for recommendation of pre-emergence and post-emergence herbicides to apply to your lawn.
