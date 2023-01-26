ALBANY -- Weeds can be defined as an undesirable plant, or a plant growing where it is not wanted. Most often we would like our lawns to be weed-free or at least less weedy than our neighbor’s lawn. Unfortunately, that is not always the case.

In fact, you may find me on my hands and knees pulling some patches of bermudagrass or kyllinga grass from time to time throughout the year. I am not opposed to using herbicides, but sometimes it is just easier for me to pull a few weeds than to go and mix up some herbicide.

