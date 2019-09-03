ALBANY -- A red carpet photo shoot for the "Recovery Rock Stars" is just part of the fun planned for the first Recovery in the Streets celebration in the plaza by the Flint RiverQuarium in downtown Albany Saturday.
The event, financed through a Department of Behavioral Health mini grant, is being held in recognition of National Recovery Month. The evening of "fun, celebration and hope" is being presented by Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disability Services and The Change Center.
"We applied for and received the mini grant and decided to celebrate local people in recovery," Change Center Program Director Kathryn Newcomb said. "That's our No. 1 priority with the Recovery in the Streets celebration. We also wanted to show our economic return to the community, to change the conversation (about addiction) to focus on recovery and solutions, and to have some fun.
"We'll have narcan training, allow people to hear the voices and see the faces of recovery, and with all the other fun events and music, we'll end the night with a hope lantern release."
The celebration, which kicks off at 5 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m., will include a kids' corner that will feature face painting and bouncy houses, various venders, a raffle, food trucks, live music and an open-mic session in which those gathered will have the opportunity to celebrate stories of recovery.
"The slogan for National Recovery Month is 'Together we are stronger,'" Newcomb said. "We hope this event will draw the community together and expose everyone to the faces and stories of recovery. There are some truly fascinating stories."
Music for the Recovery in the Streets event will be provided by Rachel Mansfield and Unbreakable Bloodline.