Battle of the South basketball tournament tips off today at Darton
Fred Pickett founded the Battle of the South Basketball Tournament.

ALBANY — Twenty teams — some of them loaded with players on college and even NBA rosters — will participate in this weekend’s 25th Battle of the South basketball tournament.

The annual display of basketball wizardry will start Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. at Monroe High School’s gymnasium.

There is no price of admission to watch the exhibition.

