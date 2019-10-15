Editor’s Note: Lee County resident Miriam Pollock flew to California to help her aunt, Charlotte Dayani, with the first stage of her “multiple-stage” move from California back “home” to Georgia. This is an accounting of Pollock’s first trip to the West Coast.
ALBANY — The first day began with an early wake-up at 2 a.m. on a Friday morning. This is when my sleep deprivation adventure began. I was nervous, as I hadn’t boarded a plane since 1996. I had no idea what the airport procedures were post-9/11. It was much easier than I anticipated, though.
By the time I got to the gate for boarding, I summoned an inside joke between my kids and me. It started when they were little. When they misbehaved, I’d say, “OK, if y’all don’t behave, I’m going to California!” They would then promise to behave. This time, they were old enough to appreciate the perfect timing for this joke. I said, “OK, bye, I’m going to California!” for real this time. They laughed.
On the plane, there was a small boy about 4 years old who kicked my seat with vigor while singing the Baby Shark song on an endless loop. His mom didn’t stop him, but I did. I asked him nicely to stop, and I was amazed that my request resonated with the boy. Baby brother was with him, not more than 18 months old. He was extremely well behaved. Older brother seemed to have the inability to sit quietly, so I offered him my plane headphones so he could watch a movie.
My co-passenger disappeared to the front of the plane for the rest of the flight, I assumed to get away from the loud child. When he left, I had a row of three seats to myself and gladly lay down for a nap. I had cured the loud monotony from the child, but said co-passenger was having none of it, quiet child or not. That was fine ... more space for me! The flight was about four hours and during its duration, I couldn’t figure out the simple mechanism for the tray in front of me, nor did I figure out that the bathroom door locked. As a consequence, a flight attendant walked in on me. Good times.
I landed in Burbank and walked outside, speaking with my aunt on the phone. I was hyper-aware of my Southern accent and tried not to speak too loudly. I had always heard the accent of my origin denotes stupidity in the speaker. I care too much about the opinions of strangers.
My aunt rolled up in her Prius shortly after I arrived. I dropped my stuff off at her quaint little mother-in-law house, and we drove around Los Angeles. I was less taken by the people and their activities than I was by the landscape. It was so different from Georgia, I couldn’t keep my eyes off the hills and the houses nestled among them. Hollywood was smaller than I had imagined, and we stopped to eat at a high-end restaurant called Avra. The inside extended to the outside with a short wall separating it from the sidewalk.
I had a cocktail with chrysanthemums floating in the foam on top. The server said they were edible, but I’m telling you, they were not. On the street outside, an open-air double decker bus slowed down to fawn over a young girl with cornrows and a big smile. Someone with a video camera began an interview with her, and they walked away talking. I honestly had no idea who she was.
After dinner, we drove around to see Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and Westwood, ending at a beach in Malibu. The only distinction between these areas was Hollywood, as it was the only place where one could see Pennywise the clown, Spiderman, and a Michael Jackson impersonator all on the same block. The previous areas mentioned looked more or less the same, with beautiful hills and busy streets.
The Malibu Beach experience was like no other such experience I’d had before. We found a spot to settle to watch the sunset sink behind the hills. The nature was gorgeous, but the people were a different story altogether. At about 4 o’clock to our right, there was what I would call a progressive family with a naked 3-year-old boy with long hair in a half-ponytail. He was running around screeching like a bird of prey. He was very aptly named, as the person I assumed was his mother was calling him Falcon.
During his screeching, his mother encouraged him: “There you go Falcon, let it out!” My ears hurt, and I recoiled with each scream the child let out. My aunt said, “Yea, just go on like that, like there aren’t other people here existing!” She can be sarcastic when the time is appropriate. That statement was meant for the kid’s mother. This kid kicked sand all over our towels, tearing our tympanic membranes with that awful sound, and we were miserable. I asked his mother to control him, but she did not speak to me, only to her precious Falcon.
“Falcon, we talked about that decibel,” she said. “Try a lower one, like a grrrrr, like a tiger!”
I rolled my eyes so far back in my head I thought they might get stuck that way. The last screech came from Falcon’s mouth right over my head, and I screamed in surprise. The family got up and left with no apology.
At about 2 o’clock, there was a young lady completely topless, and I had to ask myself if I was really seeing this. I tried not to stare, but I had to be sure this was really happening. My aunt and I thought she might be European, but we were wrong when we heard that distinctive Southern California accent when she spoke to her girlfriend.
At 9 o’clock, to the left of us, just as the sun was setting, we saw a bunch of young girls taking selfies with a vain sense of femininity. I couldn’t believe they were doing this right when a beautiful, ephemeral gift from the universe played out for their pleasure. They seemed blind to it, only seeing themselves. I was baffled. Maybe they saw a sunset like this a thousand times, but to me any sunset never gets old.
The bathroom attendants were strangely rude. The beach bathroom was shut down for cleaning, and I asked how long it might be until they would allow beachgoers in to use the facilities. They did not speak, they only looked away and shook their heads. I asked nicely, “May I have just an estimate? I really need to go.” I got the same response, which was no response. Welcome to Malibu, I guess.
I was relieved when we got back to my aunt’s sweet little apartment and finally took a much-needed shower. It was then I learned not to use much water or take long in the shower. My aunt said we needed to conserve water because this was the desert. That was unfortunate because one gets exponentially dirty in a desert climate, but I understood.
The next day, it seemed like dawn lasted about four hours. I attributed the phenomena to the hills, as the sun was behind them for so long. I woke up underneath Aunt Charlotte’s Indian valances and Ganesh, the happy elephant Indian god on the wall, holding a bell at the end of his little trunk. It was the most peaceful morning I’d had in a long time. The valances were threaded in silver embroidery and sequins that glinted in the dawn. Colorful tassels dangled gently in the fan’s breeze as if to say good morning.
While still half-asleep, I heard tiny tapping sounds on the glass door. I looked up, and a big red squirrel was tapping both its little hands on the glass. Apparently my aunt had heard it because she was up to attend it the guest. “Who’s my Squirrel Girl? You want some nuts?” she cooed to it. I was like, what in the world? She explained that this was Squirrel Girl, and she came every morning for nuts from Whole Foods. I was impressed at the little squirrel’s adorable initiative.
We drove to the Getty museum that morning, at some point when it didn’t look like dawn anymore. The Getty is situated higher in the hills, and I could look down to see a highway between them. The museum featured medieval works of art in stained glass, religious art of the Christian kind, 18th-century furniture and neat dragon sculptures. One particular 18th-century painting featured a girl holding a puppy with people teeth instead of canines. I thought this artist hadn’t seen a dog before, or at least one’s teeth. There was another medieval painting that featured Mary and Jesus as a baby. All the people in the painting had a sneaky look as if they were up to something.
There was also a restaurant of the very fancy variety in the museum. They served the French way, in courses. There was watermelon soup, and it was very strange but simultaneously very good. It was cold and had cucumbers and jalapenos in it with cream. My taste buds were zinged in a very different way than usual. It was cold and spicy initially, then with a cucumber-watermelon aftertaste.
The trip back was the most otherworldly on the experience spectrum. Going through Palm Springs, it looked like a little hipster town on Mars. I’d heard about Palm Springs from Bugs Bunny cartoons, and it was not at all like I imagined it. I was mesmerized by the desert that became more beautiful and mysterious the deeper we went into it. It began in east California with scary rock hills right there, touching the edge of the highway.
My aunt explained that the geologic wonder happened when the earth’s tectonic plates collided, pushing up the earth with it, and there it still sits. It made me feel so small. It looked exactly like how she described, with piles of rocks shooting sharply up toward the sky.
On the way out, we went through Joshua Tree. There were mountains of these rocks that glowed red in the sunset, accented with flat sands and strange plants. Although I didn’t see an actual Joshua tree, they look like Dr. Seuss trees from the Lorax, but with many more branches. A few miles outside of Joshua Tree, there are so many enormous wind turbines dotting the high desert there. Their size matched the enormity of the mountains on which they sat.
Interstate 10 was bumpy, narrow, and full of big rigs. The wind never stopped, and neither did the desert dust. The sun extracts sweat, then the dust sticks to that. I now understood why everyone was dirty in all the Westerns. I saw a long trailer full of wild mustangs, hooked behind a diesel truck. Their giant, beautiful bodies were quivering, and the horses had terror-stricken eyes. I hoped they were being relocated and not euthanized.
I thought of their fate on the dark end: Death, glue, terror, sadness, separation, confusion, the unholiness of things like that. I hoped for their fate on the better end: Relief, elation and freedom. They were such magnificent animals, in every color: Grey and white speckled coats, sorrel, paint, palomino, chestnut, black. They matched the landscape as if they had sprung from it, and in a sense they did. The prehistoric horse Eohippus was native to North America. This was their prehistoric native land, and I didn’t want to see them going anywhere other than their home in the desert.
I never thought a desert would be a stunning place, but I was proven wrong once I was in it. The higher the elevation, the more gorgeous it became. The shadows that sparse clouds cast on the mountains bent and folded with the mountains’ surface. When the sun set, the strange and straggly trees were cast in complete shadow. They became flat and black in stark contrast to their background of yellow, red and purple light. At the horizon, the mountains became an immense wall of indigo.
The next day, about midday, we saw the Organ Mountains in southern New Mexico in the Chihuahua desert. When we first saw them on the horizon, they were at least 30 minutes away. They did look vaguely like organs in cathedrals and jutted steeply into the sky from their mountain base. They were so different in their angle, they were a lighter color in the sun’s light. By night, we made it to Texas. It is never a good thing to need a hotel room in the middle of Texas in the middle of the night.
We came to Ocilla, Texas, at about 2 a.m. needing desperately to sleep. As it turned out, all the hotel rooms were full with oil workers from all over the country. There was hardly a spare room. And if there happened to be one, it was nearly $300 to sleep for five hours. We drove two more hours to Abilene, Texas. The oil fields looked like a bare field with gargantuan birthday candles that were hissing and roaring with fire. It smelled acrid, sharp and poisonous. It was hard to breathe for miles. This was near the end of the desert.
We left Abilene early and came into the eastern green of Texas, short trees starting to appear. The greener and more eastern we went, the taller the trees became. By the time we made it to Louisiana, it was like driving into a hot greenhouse. It was at this point I realized why dry heat was so much cooler. In the South, the greenery in conjunction with the water cycle creates an enclosed and heavy atmosphere. Out West, the only thing that’s hot is the sun, because there is little green to entrap water in the air.
Starting in Louisiana, the land and trees became familiar to me. We drove into the sweetness of a Southern night, rich with the sounds of frogs, crickets and cicadas. The land and trees remained about the same all the way back to Georgia. The more to the east, the more pine trees, deer and sweet smells dominated the country.
We made it to Eufaula, Ala., by sunrise and saw families of deer completing their nightly rounds. By 9 a.m., we were back in Albany and home. While I was gone, the cotton had bloomed across vast fields tucked between pockets of pine trees. My home greeted me with Southern snow, heavy air, screaming bugs and sweet smells.
Before my aunt left to go back to California for Phase 2 of her move, she gave me the Indian valances I found to be so peaceful waking up to on the couch. I had a new appreciation for my mom’s sister, having found on our trip that we were very much alike. I had a new value for art, the ocean, the desert, mountains and the West in general. I had a sense of how small I was and the enormity of earth’s beauty. Most of all, I had a better appreciation of my home in Albany, Georgia, and the natural sweetness of its contrast to the desert.