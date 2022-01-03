egrets.jpg

With warmer temperatures in the area for most of the past couple of weeks, many birds headed south for the winter may have thought they'd gone far enough Sunday when the National Weather Service recorded a record-high temperature of 86 degrees in Albany. But these cattle egrets who met up at Lake Loretta in Albany Monday woke to a different scenario with much cooler temperatures moving into the area after Sunday's hard rains. 

 Special Photo: Ulf Kirchdorfer

