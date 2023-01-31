bees winter.jpeg

Honey bees can huddle for warmth during the winter, while other bee species burrow in the ground, in foliage or other natural cavities.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

ATHENS — As temperatures continue to drop and many pollinators fade from view, many may be wondering what happens to bees during the cold season. Do they hibernate? Are they hiding in plain sight?

How a bee spends the winter depends on the species of bee, but the insects have an arsenal of strategies to survive the chill, including burrowing, gathering in tight clusters, or hiding in flower stems or leaf piles.

Amanda Budd is a writer with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

