We’re well into November and with the holiday season at hand, millions of Americans are bust preparing their Thanksgiving dinners. Traditional foods are a big part of the celebration, and everyone is looking forward to their roast turkey and favorite Thanksgiving sides and desserts.
According to a Nielsen report, Americans will consume more than 350 million pounds of turkey, 250 million pounds of potatoes, 57 million pounds of sweet potatoes, 80 million pounds of cranberry, 28 million pies (pumpkin, apple and pecan being among the favorites), $4 million worth of brussels sprouts, and the list goes on.
But where does all this food come from? The Chef’s Pencil turned to the USDA website to find the top producing states for some of Thanksgiving’s most popular ingredients. USDA provides state-level data for 2020 for all Thanksgiving ingredients analyzed in the report.
Key findings:
— Minnesota is the leading producer of turkey, followed by Arkansas and North Carolina.
— Potatoes are primarily grown in Idaho and Washington state, the two states accounting for more than half of the nation’s potato production.
— Sweet potatoes are primarily grown in the South, with North Carolina topping the list followed by Mississippi and California.
— Green bean production is dominated by Wisconsin.
— The cranberry is a native wetland plant that likes cool weather and is primarily grown in Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Oregon and New Jersey.
— Illinois is the pumpkin capital of the U.S., producing more than the next six states combined.
— Washington state is the center of apple production in the US, while Georgia is the center of pecan production.
— California is the only state with a sizable harvest of brussels sprouts.
— Field corn and sweet corn are produced in different parts of the country; Washington tops the sweet corn production table while Iowa leads in field corn.
Turkey
The National Turkey Federation has estimated that roughly 46 million turkeys are eaten every Thanksgiving, with about half eaten at Christmas and Easter. Thanksgiving without turkey is unthinkable for most, so where does this cherished bird come from?
Minnesota is the leading producer of turkey, and has long been the turkey capital of the U.S., though the number is down by 2 million from 2017. Compared to the same year, Arkansas has overtaken North Carolina for second place, while Indiana and Missouri rank 4th and 5th nationally.
Potatoes
Potatoes are served up in a variety of ways on the Thanksgiving dinner table, but mashed potato is definitely the most popular potato dish and arguably America’s favorite Thanksgiving side.
So if you love potatoes (and who doesn’t), say thanks to Idaho farmers who produce more than 134 million cwt (hundredweight) of potatoes every year. Washington state comes in second and together with Iowa, the two states are responsible for roughly 55% of the nation’s potato crop.
Potatoes prefer cool weather, so most are produced in northern states.
Sweet potatoes
The distant cousin of the potato, sweet potatoes are a popular Thanksgiving side, though not nearly as popular as regular potatoes.
Sweet potatoes prefer hot weather and are grown is southern states. North Carolina leads in sweet potato production and is responsible for more than half the entire U.S. crop. California ranks second while Mississippi comes in third. Outside of these three, no other state produces a significant amount of sweet potatoes.
Green Beans
Green bean casserole is reportedly served at 20 million Thanksgiving dinners every year. That’s a lot of green beans.
Wisconsin is by far the leading producer of green beans, with more than 5.5 million cwt ever year. Wisconsin produces more green beans, also called snap beans, than the next three states combined (New York, Oregon, and Michigan).
Cranberries
Cranberry sauce is one of the most popular sauces served at Thanksgiving. Americans consume 80 million pounds of cranberries during Thanksgiving, including 5,062,500 gallons of jellied cranberry — enough to fill nearly eight Olympic-sized swimming pools, according to Insider.
For such a large amount you might be surprised to learn that just four states produce the bulk of all the cranberries consumed. Wisconsin is responsible for close to 60% of the nation’s harvest and over half of the world’s production.
The cranberry is a native wetland plant that likes cool weather, which is why it’s harvested in Wisconsin, New England, New Jersey and Oregon. Outside the U.S., cranberries are also grown in Canada, where cranberry sauce is a very popular Thanksgiving side, too.
Pumpkins
Let’s talk desserts, in particular pumpkin pie – according to Google Trends, this is the most popular Thanksgiving dessert. So where are they grown?
Illinois is the pumpkin capital of the U.S., with a production that outweighs the next six states combined.
Apples
Pumpkin pie might be America’s favorite Thanksgiving dessert, but apple pie rules in the Northeast, according to a poll conducted by GE.
Somewhat counterintuitively, the center of apple production in the U.S. is not the Northeast. In fact, it is the Pacific Northwest. Washington states accounts for close to 70% of the apples grown in the country. New York comes in second, while Michigan and Pennsylvania rank 3rd and 4th.
Pecans
Pecan pie is America’s second favorite pie according to YouGov, so where do Americans source the nuts for this popular dessert?
Pecans grow best in warm, humid climates, so are found primarily in the South. It’s not surprising then that pecan pie has its largest fan base in the region.
Georgia is the pecan capital of the U.S., accounting for close to 50% of all local pecan production. New Mexico is also a very strong pecan production base, while Texas and Arizona come in at 3rd and 4th.
Sweet Corn
Creamed corn, anyone? This tasty dish is one of the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes according to Zippia.
To many people’s surprise, sweet corn is not primarily produced in the Corn Belt. The top producing states for this delicious vegetable are Washington, followed by Minnesota, Wisconsin and California.
Cheese
Finally, cheese is a key ingredient in so many popular Thanksgiving dishes, from mac ‘n’ cheese to hashbrown casserole, that we had to include it.
Wisconsin tops the table (again!), with California coming in second and Idaho third. Wisconsin produces so much cheese that if it were a country, it would rank fourth in the world for cheese production.
Chef’s Pencil is an international food magazine that reports on industry trends. The magazine’s in-house reports have been covered by CNBC, the Guardian, Voice of America, Pacific Business News, Eater and the Toronto Star.
