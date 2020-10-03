AMERICUS -- You can call David Busman a "hypertaster," or if you want to get fancy, you can label him a certified "cicerone." Heck, a Meryll Lynch vice president who witnessed Busman's talents first-hand tabbed him "the Rain Man of whiskey."
Busman, a gifted 24-year-old from Americus whose knowledge expands well beyond the potables that he scientifically breaks down with just a taste or two, refers to himself as a "whiskey savant."
"I taste fruity tones ... it's creamy with a thick structure ... my palate wants to say it's a pepper note, but it's not that ... this is definitely a beer-drinker's beer," were some of the observations Busman made recently as he sampled the craft beers created at Pretoria Fields Brewery in downtown Albany. "Have you guys done anything with peaches yet? Since we're in Georgia, I feel it would fit in with what you do."
Busman came to Pretoria Fields with his father to visit the brewery's owner, Dr. Tripp Morgan. Morgan was getting ready to do his "Your Mama's Basement" radio broadcast at the Pretoria Fields Collective's "Queen Bee" radio station located inside the brewery, so he invited the Busmans to join him. Morgan was fascinated as David Busman sampled some of the brewery's beers and offered comments on the air.
"This kid is brilliant," Morgan said of the whiskey savant after the vascular surgeon watched him in action. "He has a different kind of intelligence when it comes to alcoholic beverages, one of those rare talents that you hardly ever see.
"After listening to him, I just loved the guy. He doesn't pull punches to be 'nice': We had one beer that had been stored longer than others, and he immediately pointed out issues with that beer. He told us we had a tap that needed cleaning. He's just super fun to talk to."
Busman said he's always been aware of his keen sense of smell, but it was a college professor who led him to the discovery of his talent for identifying the elements of alcoholic beverages.
"I was in college (Reinhardt, in north Georgia's Waleska, where Busman studied English, history and music), and I was taking a class about the history of Scotland," he said. "Our professor in the class offered everyone an opportunity to taste Scotch, and I loved it. I started studying the history of the distillation process and that got me into it. Of course, these drinks -- wine, spirits, beer -- have their own universal language.
"What I'm able to do, I think, is taste the beverages and then put into words what it is others taste. Without trying to sound too stuffy, I write poetry in the language of drinks."
Dee Moore, the brew master at Pretoria Fields, said having access to Busman's talent is a plus for the brewery as its staff works to perfect the craft beers produced at the brewery. Busman sat down with Moore, Morgan and brewer Kurtis Newcomb recently to offer notes on the various beers.
"This guy is great," Moore said. "He has a fantastic palate; he nailed the (ingredients and brewing processes of) our beers. He definitely is a subject matter expert.
"We definitely will use his notes. He's actually validated the things we do here."
Watching Busman taste beer is an experience. He smells each product -- much as a sommelier does wine -- then takes a drink. With the beer in his mouth, he sniffs in great gasps, allowing, he says, the various elements of the beer to reflect on his palate. Then he uncannily describes the bouquet and the various ingredients that go into the products.
"And he really nailed our beers," Moore said.
Busman said he's reached a point in his life where "my side gig has kinda become my main gig." He's in demand at tasting events and is working on a plan to use his talent to help various charitable organizations offer something different to potential donors.
"I want to use this talent I've been given to maybe give back to the community," Busman said. "I also think there is an educational element to what I do; maybe I'll be able to expose people to that."
Or maybe he'll just go from brewery to brewery, offering helpful advice to the craftsmen who are looking to produce the perfect potable. If nothing else, he'll get plenty of free drinks.
