VALDOSTA — “Days of Thanks” holiday ticket sales at Wild Adventures Theme Park here helped raise more than $4,000 to benefit the Greater Valdosta United Way, the park announced in a news release.
A portion of each ticket sold at the theme park was set aside during the “Days of Thanks” event. Those funds have now been donated to the Greater Valdosta United Way. The donation was presented by Wild Adventures Vice President and General Manager, Molly Deese to United Way Board President Jonathon Miller and Executive Director Michael Smith.
“During ‘Days of Thanks,’ we look for ways to give back to the community, and we are grateful we had the opportunity to give to Greater Valdosta United Way, which supports incredible charitable work throughout our area,” Jon Vigue, assistant general manager of Wild Adventures, said.
“Wild Adventures brings jobs, tourism and quality of life to south Georgia and north Florida,” Smith said. “The Greater Valdosta United Way is honored to have them as a partner who invests back in the community. Wild Adventures ‘lives united.’”
Nineteen nonprofit agencies in a five-county area are funded by Greater Valdosta United Way; the donation from Wild Adventures will help support their work.
When community members support their community, everyone in that community benefits, Wild Adventures officials said.