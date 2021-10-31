LEESBURG -- A small group of young women is paddling their way down the Flint River this month.
The group, from the Wilderness Ways Girls Camp in Fair Play, S.C., are on a three-week paddle down the Flint River from Benjamin Hawkins Landing to Flint River Heights north of Bainbridge. This is the second time this group has paddled the Flint.
From its website, the “Wilderness Way Girls’ Camp is a therapeutic camping program nestled in the woods near Fair Play, South Carolina. The camp ministers to girls ages 10 to 16 who are struggling in relationships and life choices and want help. Through outdoor living, problem solving, and working together with her group, a camper will learn basic life skills to help her make responsible choices. Through scheduled home visits she applies these developing skills and attitudes to the home setting and relationships."
In simple terms, the camp program is “friendship therapy” at work in a small group setting. Groups of up to 10 campers and two counselors learn the values of living and working together toward common goals. Girls heretofore caught in a cycle of failure have the opportunity to experience positive values in action.
The campers paddle about 10-15 miles per day and set up camp at available public campgrounds and boat landings. On the water and at the campsites, they work as a team paddling, cooking, setting up tents and facilities, and helping each other with all the jobs necessary to complete their journey.
Some of the girls are from as far away as Oregon. Even after getting soaked in a pouring rain, they remain cheerful and happy. A positive attitude and comradery are the keys to their success.
If you see the girls on the water or at campsite, give them a friendly wave or hello. It will no doubt be returned with some big smiles.
