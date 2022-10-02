ALBANY -- There is a small group of young women paddling down the Flint River this month. These folks are from the Wilderness Ways Girls Camp in Fair Play, S.C., young women on a three-week paddle down the Flint River from the Taylor County US Highway 19 Bridge to Flint River Heights north of Bainbridge.
The trip was the third such adventure for camp participants on the Flint. As with previous trips, the youth group was supported, as little as possible, by adults from the camp and Flint Riverkeeper staff and board of directors.
This trip was a little different than the last. Because of water levels in the upper Flint, the troop had to go farther south to start the paddle. Additionally, they had to get off the water a few days due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s path. Instead of paddling, the girls traveled over to Kolomoki Mounds State Park for camping and learning about the “mound builder” civilization that once occupied this region of the country.
From their website: “Wilderness Way Girls Camp is a Christian therapeutic camping program nestled in the woods near Fair Play, South Carolina. The camp ministers to girls ages 10 to 16 who are struggling in relationships and life choices and want help. Through outdoor living, problem solving, and working together with her group, a camper will learn basic life skills to help her make responsible choices. Through scheduled home visits she applies these developing skills and attitudes to the home setting and relationships.
"In simple terms, this camp program is “friendship therapy” at work in a small group setting. Groups of up to 10 campers and two counselors learn the values of living and working together toward common goals. Here, girls caught in a cycle of failure have the opportunity to experience positive values in action.”
The camp’s therapeutic camping strategy originated with the founder, Cambell Loughmiller, “Chief Lock,” back in the 1940s. He discovered that when using this type of program, it was successful to bring about positive life choices and changes for girls with a willing spirit.
They paddle about 10-15 miles per day and set up camp at the available public campgrounds and boat landings. On the water and at the campsites, they work as a team paddling, cooking, setting up tents and facilities, and helping each other with all the jobs necessary to complete their journey.
Girls from all over the country come to this camp. A little rain, wind, and possible hurricane did not dampen their spirits at all. Almost always cheerful and happy, these girls display a positive attitude and a sense of comradery wherever they go.
