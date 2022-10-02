wilderness paddle.jpg

Girls from the Wilderness Ways Girls Camp in Fair Play, S.C., are on a three-week paddle down the Flint River from the Taylor County US Highway 19 Bridge to Flint River Heights north of Bainbridge.

 Special Photo: Susan Willis

ALBANY -- There is a small group of young women paddling down the Flint River this month. These folks are from the Wilderness Ways Girls Camp in Fair Play, S.C., young women on a three-week paddle down the Flint River from the Taylor County US Highway 19 Bridge to Flint River Heights north of Bainbridge.

The trip was the third such adventure for camp participants on the Flint. As with previous trips, the youth group was supported, as little as possible, by adults from the camp and Flint Riverkeeper staff and board of directors.

