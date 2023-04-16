asu band.png

Albany State University officials have announced that William T. Brooks has been named as the university's director of bands.

 Special Photo: ASU

ALBANY – Albany State University officials have announced that William T. Brooks has been named as the university's director of bands. Brooks also will serve as an assistant professor of music in the College of Arts and Humanities.

Brooks is a native of Detroit. He earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from Middle Tennessee State University’s McLean School of Music. He completed work for a master’s degree in music education at the University of Memphis' Scheidt School of Music, and completed all course work to earn a Doctor of Music Education degree at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.

