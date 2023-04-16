ALBANY – Albany State University officials have announced that William T. Brooks has been named as the university's director of bands. Brooks also will serve as an assistant professor of music in the College of Arts and Humanities.
Brooks is a native of Detroit. He earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from Middle Tennessee State University’s McLean School of Music. He completed work for a master’s degree in music education at the University of Memphis' Scheidt School of Music, and completed all course work to earn a Doctor of Music Education degree at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.
He is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., serving as the Talent Hunt Committee chair. Brooks also is a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Music Fraternity and Kappa Kappa Psi National Honorary Band Fraternity. He has held memberships in the National Association for Music Education and the Tennessee Music Education Association.
“Brooks exhibits extensive knowledge, vision, and passion for the success of our music program and students, which makes him the best fit for ASU," Albany State President, Marion Fedrick said in a news release. "I look forward to his innovative strategies to improve and connect our campus with local and global musical talents.”
Prior to his appointment at ASU, Brooks served as the assistant director of bands and assistant professor of music at Kentucky State University. His responsibilities in the Department of Music included teaching Music Theory, Music History, Elementary Music Methods, Brass Techniques, Arranging and Applied Music Lessons. Additionally, he played a role in conducting the Marching & Pep Bands, Symphonic Band, Brass Ensemble and Jazz Band.
“We are truly excited for the talent that will be cultivated at ASU for our students and the overall campus community under the leadership of William Brooks," ASU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Angela Peters said. "We also look forward to the relationships that will build upon this addition to our institution.”
Brooks is an active adjudicator, clinician, guest conductor, musician, producer and music engineer throughout the United States. He currently serves as the minister of music at Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where he plays the piano and directs the choir. He operates as a music producer and sound engineer for various music artists and theater productions. He frequently performs around the country playing various genres of music including salsa, jazz, rock, country, R&B, and gospel.
