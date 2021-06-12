TIFTON — Amy Willis has been selected as the 2021 recipient of the E. Lanier Carson Leadership Award at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Willis serves as assistant vice president of academic affairs and registrar at ABAC.
Established in 1973 as the Carlton Award for Administrative Excellence, the purpose of the E. Lanier Carson Leadership Award is to recognize leadership contributions of an ABAC administrator who is not eligible for one of the faculty or staff awards. Each year the recipient is selected by a campuswide committee.
An ABAC employee since 1997, Willis received the Roy Jackson Award for Staff Excellence at ABAC in 2011. She earned associate’s degrees in computer science and business administration from ABAC, a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Valdosta State University, an MBA from Albany State University, and a doctorate in dducation from VSU.
Willis has a long list of responsibilities that range from serving on numerous campus and University System of Georgia committees to completing semester processes. Her duties include overseeing Banner upgrades; generation and publication of academic calendars; USG Academic Data Collection submissions; requests for data involving FERPA, open records and subpoenas; data collection for both USG and ABAC initiatives and departments; course and catalog file uploads to USG; and assisting with campus audits for financial aid.
Willis has assisted with the implementation of several significant software packages as well as the Banner data consolidation when Bainbridge State College merged with ABAC. As one of the select few programmers on campus, Willis is the Banner “go to” for those who work on the mechanics of the ABAC student data system. Her wisdom and experience are also frequently sought by her USG peers.
Active in her community and her church, Willis is a very giving person who donates and supports numerous organizations and events, whether it involves the contribution of dollars, materials, or her time. Both in the community, her church, and on the ABAC campus, she is known for bringing meals to those who are sick, and those who are recovering from surgery or experiencing a loss.
Willis’ supervisor said: “[She has] a positive attitude even under stress. This individual’s work ethic and concern for accuracy contributes to the success of my office. I have been fortunate to have worked with many wonderful co-workers during my professional career. This year’s winner is one I count among the very best.”
Willis said, “I possess a huge passion for what I do which I hope is evident in my excitement, animation, commitment, and straightforward personality. I encourage others by having fun and laughing in the work environment and showing others that I care in small, subtle ways.”
