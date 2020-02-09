SOCIAL CIRCLE – Catching a Georgia Bass Slam is already an accomplishment, but it’s even better when you win the annual grand prize for the 2019 Bass Slam.
Of the 37 anglers who completed a Slam last year, the 2019 winner is Eric Runge of Winder, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
With Runge's victory, now is the time to start working on a 2020 Slam.
What is a Georgia Bass Slam? Catch (at least) five of the different black bass species found in Georgia that make up a Georgia Bass Slam. This program recognizes anglers with the knowledge and skill to catch different species of bass in a variety of habitats across the state, while also stimulating interest in the conservation and management of black bass and their habitats.
Georgia’s 10 recognized native black bass species are largemouth, smallmouth, shoal, Suwannee, spotted, redeye, Chattahoochee, Tallapoosa, Altamaha and Bartram’s. Anglers can find out more about these eligible bass species, including images, location maps and more at www.BassSlam.com.
To qualify for the Georgia Bass Slam, fish must be caught within a calendar year, must be legally caught on waters where the angler has permission to fish, and anglers must provide some basic information on the catch (length, weight, if available, county and waterbody where caught) accompanied by several photos of each fish. Anglers will submit information to Georgia.BassSlam@dnr.ga.gov for verification. Complete rules are posted at www.BassSlam.com.
In addition to bragging rights among all the anglers and non-anglers, the Bass Slam winner will receive a certificate worthy of framing, two “Go Fish Education Center” (www.GoFishEducationCenter.com) passes, and some fantastic and fun stickers (for vehicle windows/bumpers) to advertise the achievement. Anglers also will be recognized on the WRD website and sometimes through a variety of social media platforms. In addition, all successful submissions will go into a drawing for an annual grand prize.
For more information, visit www.BassSlam.com.
