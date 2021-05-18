PERRY — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife Forever and title sponsor Bass Pro Shops recently announced the winners of the 2021 Georgia Fish Art Contest. The Wildlife Forever Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest introduces students to the world of fish, fishing and aquatic conservation by blending art, science and writing.
“The Georgia Fish Art Contest is an incredible way to inspire the next generation of conservation stewards,” Georgia Fish Art Coordinator Marion Baker said in a news release. “This program connects young people to the outdoors and highlights the incredible natural resources our state has to offer.”
“Art helps to build the foundation for youth development,” President and CEO of Wildlife Forever Pat Conzemius said. “Through the Fish Art Program, young people learn the value of our natural resources and their role in protecting it. The artwork this year was incredible, showcasing world-class talent and future conservation leaders.”
The top Georgia winners were:
GRADES 10-12
First Place: Shirley Huang (Duluth), Dorado
Second Place: Emily Rose Ross (Marietta), Red Drum
Third Place: Katie Gilk (Marietta), Humuhumunukunukuapua’a
GRADES 7-9
First Place: Grace Manning (Duluth), Dorado
Second Place: Elizabeth Tian (Alpharetta), Longear Sunfish
Third Place: Jennifer He (Marietta), West Virginia Golden Brook Trout
GRADES 4-6
First Place: Alexandra Huynh (Atlanta), Arctic Char
Second Place: Linqi Ding (Duluth), Longear Sunfish
Third Place: Amber Huang (Duluth), Brown Trout
GRADES K-3
First Place: David Jeong (Suwanee), Westslope Cutthroat Trout
Second Place: Ava Erninty (Acworth), Arctic Grayling
Third Place: Nina Lee (Duluth), Rainbow Trout
GO FISH GEORGIA AWARD
Kindergarten-Third Grade: Eileen Chou (Lilburn), Channel Catfish
Fourth-Sixth Grade: Daniel Chen (Snellville), Brook Trout
Seventh-Ninth Grade: Aara Ahn (Marietta), Walleye
Tenth-Twelfth Grade: Aurelie Zerry (Marietta), Atlantic Sailfish
Artwork by Georgia winners will be on display at the Go Fish Education Center (https://gofisheducationcenter.com/) in Perry for one year.
