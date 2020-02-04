ALBANY – Overall, it was a jolly Christmas 2019 for retailers.
U.S. consumers spent $730.2 billion during the winter holiday period, officials with the National Retail Federation reported this month. That number was near the top end of the NRF’s projection in October of between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion.
That total represents a 4.1% increase over 2018, with a 14.6% jump in online and non-store sales. That category comprises $167.8 billion of the total. The NRF considers the winter holidays shopping period, which includes Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s, as Nov. 1-Dec. 31.
Auto sales, gas stations and restaurants are not included in the statistics.
“… (T)hese numbers validate continued optimism for increased investment and opportunity in the retail industry,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “This is a consumer-driven economy, and by any measure, the consumer has put the economy in a solid position for continued growth.
“This was a strong finish to the holiday season, and we think it’s a positive indicator of what’s ahead.”
The growth rate was nearly double the 2.1% year-to-year uptick seen during the 2018 winter holidays. NRF officials note 2018 was slowed by the government shutdown, a volatile stock market and interest rate hikes. For December 2018, sales declined 0.2% from December 2017.
“This was a healthy holiday season, especially compared with the decline in retail sales we saw at the end of the season in 2018,” NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said. “Despite a late Thanksgiving and worries about tariffs, the consumer didn’t go away.
“We’ve had months of strong employment numbers, high wages and strong household balance sheets. There’s no doubt that gave consumers a sense of confidence about their ability to spend, and they did their part to keep the economy moving.”
Retail sales in December 2019 alone increased 0.5%, seasonally adjusted over November, and were up 6.7% unadjusted year-over-year, the NRF said.
December’s results follow November’s decline of 0.1% month-over-month and increase of 1.3% year-over-year.
As of December, the three-month moving average was up 4.1% over the same period a year ago, compared with 3.1% in November.
Kleinhenz said the modest growth in November and the large increase in December came partly because two key days of the Thanksgiving shopping weekend – Sunday and Cyber Monday – fell in December in 2019.
Some key year-to-year numbers for sales period were:
— Grocery and beverage stores up 2.9%;
— Furniture and home furnishings stores up 2.6%;
— Health and personal care stores up 1.6%;
— Building materials and garden supply stores up 1%;
— General merchandise stores up 0.4%;
— Sporting goods stores down 0.4%;
— Clothing and clothing accessory stores down 1.6%;
— Electronics and appliance stores down 2%.
