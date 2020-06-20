ALBANY -- For Darrell Sabbs, who, as director of community benefits and government relations at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, is one of the primary planners of the hospital's annual Men's Health Fair, current world events provided a perfect theme for Saturday's 17th fair: faith, healing and change.
"What you're seeing out here today, and all across Albany, is a kind of unintended seaming of themes," Sabbs said as early arrivers started showing up for the fair Saturday morning. "The farmers are here for a farmers market; Phoebe volunteers are out here to provide screenings and promote men's health on the day before Fathers Day, and the Juneteenth celebration going on in the city is an important cultural heritage event.
"Then you have the Black Lives Matter events going on ... I can't take credit and say we planned all this, but it just came together organically. It's a festive day for our community, a day of family unity and change."
While Phoebe volunteers conducted health screenings and others offered educational information on important health-related issues in the city's historic Tift Park, entrepreneurs Dauriaun Jackson and Chrystal Gulley coordinated events at a nearby Juneteenth Tailgate event in an adjacent section of the park.
"(Businessman) Gilbert Udoto told us this would be a perfect time and place to have this celebration, and he set up a meeting with Darrell (Sabbs)," Jackson, who among other business interests hosts the "Igknowrant by Choice" podcast available on the Dunkan Pinderhuse Facebook page, said. "We met and agreed that it was a good idea to combine our events."
Gulley, whose Forgive Cancer business offers herbal treatment to cancer patients, said she wanted to be a part of the tailgate event to honor her late husband.
"I lost my husband (Thomas Gulley) to cancer, and instead of the 'f--- cancer' that everyone says, I said I wanted to focus on ways to help cancer patients," she said. "My business is in memory of him."
The Rev. Carl White of Friendship Baptist Church in Albany said the Men's Health Fair offered an opportunity for men -- and other visitors -- to find common cause in a time of disharmony.
"In light of the climate in the world today, it's important to come together and find a common cause," White said. "Taking care of your health is important to all men, and we also take a holistic approach to the gospel: Mind, body and soul. So, yes, this is a very important event for our community."
Bennie Brown said he is a regular attendee of the health fair.
"I like to be a part of things like this in the community," Brown said. "I also think that, as you get older, it's important to keep check on your health. This event offers us the opportunity to do that on a regular basis."
Asked if the coronavirus pandemic -- which led to social distancing and the wearing of face masks at the event -- posed any concern about being part of a large gathering," Brown said, "I don't worry about things like that; I trust in the Lord."
Barbara Turner, Angie Barber, Dr. Lodessa Washington and Julie Miller, all of whom take part in the Morehouse College of Medicine's opiate addiction prevention program, said such events are important opportunities to inform the public.
"Morehouse has been involved in prevention in our area for 20 years," Turner said. "Along with Phoebe, they provide resources that allow us to raise awareness about an issue that is prevalent in this region."
Sabbs said holding such an event in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which hit Albany and southwest Georgia particularly hard, added urgency to the health fair.
"Every year, after doing this for so long, there is this fear that it will become routine," Sabbs said. "As soon as it hits how vital this is to the community, though, inspiration rises. COVID was particularly unkind to our region, but it added urgency to the (health care) conversations that are key to this event."
