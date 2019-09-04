SYLVESTER — The Worth County Shrine Club is hosting a cornhole tournament followed by a concert event to help raise money to support its activities.
The festivities are set to take place at Worth County Shrine Club on Sept. 14. The tournament is scheduled for 3 p.m., followed by a three-act concert starting at 7 p.m.
Participants in the tournament will draw for teams, and trophies will be awarded for the top three places. Admission cost is $20 per player, or $30 per player for the tournament and concert.
The concert will feature Matt Barksdale, Julie Bennett and Riley Anderson. Food will be available, but coolers are welcome. The cost is $15 in advance or $20 at the door.
The Worth County Shrine Club is a club unit of the Hasan Shrine Center located in Albany. Hasan Shriners are part of a worldwide organization of Shrine Masons consisting of more than 200 Shrine centers.
"Our philanthropy supports and manages Shriner’s hospitals for children," a letter from Billy Brooks, the club's secretary/treasurer, said. "The money that we raise at our fundraising events goes to support other causes as well; we donate to the Hasan transportation fund, which is used to provide the transportation needed to get our local patients in Worth County (and surrounding counties) to much-needed medical treatments.
"We also donate to local charities such as Toys for Tots, the Ms. Track-a-Licious pageant (a pageant to raise money for track chairs for disabled youths) and Christmas programs throughout Hasan and other Shrine Clubs. We also donate locally to members of the community, either Shriner or non-Shriner, when they are in need of our help."
The club also supports Worth County schools by sponsoring youth teams, most recently the Worth County High School girl’s softball team.
"These are just a few of the things that we as a fraternity like to participate in with the money that we raise throughout the year," the letter from Brooks said. "Our success depends largely on the donations from wonderful organizations like yours in our community."
The club is located at 3380 U.S. Highway 82 West in Sylvester. For more information on the Sept. 14 events, call Wade Roach, the club's president, at (229) 343-7507.