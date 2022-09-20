puckett.jpg

Georgia Writers Museum announced recently the “Writing an Amazing Cookbook” workshop with Susan Puckett on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 

EATONTON -- “No one who cooks, cooks alone. Even at his or her most solitary, a cook in the kitchen is surrounded by generations of cooks past, the advice and menus of cooks present, and the wisdom of cookbook writers,” wrote Laurie Colwin, the food columnist for Gourmet Magazine.

Great cookbooks are more than culinary blueprints, they are creative inspirers of the master chef inside all of us.

