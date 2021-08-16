ALBANY -- The Albany Area YMCA notified its members in a newsletter that the agency is monitoring the changing COVID-19 landscape to determine the best course of action for the safety of the "YMCA family." Y officials said they are following guidance from the CDC, state and local government, and Phoebe Putney Health System to develop plans and practices for its facilities.
Staff will be required to wear masks as well as conduct temperature screenings and COVID-19 symptom screenings at the Y starting Monday. At this time, the YMCA is not pushing those requirements on our members, but we do encourage members and visitors to wear masks in common areas, and to remain socially distant when possible. Staff also is stepping up cleaning by ensuring that protocols as stringent as when the facility first re-opened are in place.
For questions, contact CEO Dan Gillan at (229) 436-0531, extension 204, or COO Andre' London at (229) 436-0531, extension 210.
-- The Y's back-to-school class schedule will be released early next week. Most classes will remain the same but will be modified to meet the needs of members and staff. Check the schedule anytime by visiting the Y's website.
-- Community members are encouraged to join the YMCA for its fall edition of "What Do You Have to Lose?" a 12-week weight-loss program. Cost is $60 for members, $120 for non-members, and the course will be held on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. starting Saturday. Space is limited to 15 participants.
-- For those looking to buff up or get in better shape, the YMCA has personal trainers. Contact Sam McCormick for more information at (229) 436-0531, extension 216.
-- Parents are urged to sign up for the Y's after-school programs. Staff will pick up your child from school, help them with their homework, and feed them a nutritious meal. The YMCA offers after-school programs at three sites: our main facility for ages 5-13, our Y & Easter Seals for ages 5-17, and our Leesburg Church of Christ site for ages 5-13.
-- The Y is offering GROUP swim lessons for all ages. The next session will start Sept. 13.
-- The Stingrays Swim Team 2021-2022 season is officially underway, but the team is still accepting new swimmers. Tryouts are scheduled on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. Call (229) 894-2396 for more information.
-- All teens must complete two fitness orientations. Orientations are taught in a group setting on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. Ask the front desk for more information. Orientations must be done within one month of joining, or one month of turning 12, or the membership will be disabled until they are completed.
-- The YMCA is still hiring for several positions, including maintenance/housekeeping, child care and fitness. For more information, call or stop by the YMCA.
