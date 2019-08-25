NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Even though she does not live in Georgia anymore, Kali Bailey calls herself a “229 filmmaker.”
Bailey has been working in film for several years, ever since Alex Kendrick and Stephen Kendrick started making films in Albany through Sherwood Pictures before establishing Kendrick Brothers.
A Lee County native, Bailey’s experience with the Kendricks brothers goes back to the 2006 film “Facing the Giants.”
“Helping them make those films is what gave me a jump-start,” Bailey said.
In “Giants,” she worked as an extra. In the follow-up, “Fireproof,” she was a production assistant, a grip for “Courageous” and for “War Room” an assistant director. Shortly after graduating from the University of Georgia in 2012 with a film degree, she moved to Nashville.
Bailey still is connected to Georgia, with much of her work concentrated in the Atlanta area. In her job, she has been able to develop a number of strong professional relationships.
“Being in the film world is a close-knit community,” she said. “I have been working more and more in Atlanta.
“(In the film industry and Nashville) there is a good community of crew and actors.”
Bailey said she was inspired to become a filmmaker in part by the “Lord of the Rings” series. In those movies, much went into the storytelling that brought out an emotional aspect — making it easy for audiences to connect to it.
Even as those movies have aged, they are still considered masterpieces.
“If that is how movies make people feel, I want to do movies,” Bailey said of her decision to go into filmmaking. “Every filmmaker says: ‘This is the one, the one that made me a filmmaker.’”
She recently released a short Harry Potter fan film, which she wrote and directed, on You Tube called “Neville Longbottom and The Black Witch” that has gotten a positive response.
The rule of thumb Bailey was taught to go by in her work is to “know your audience.” What do they want in a movie?
“Being a fan of the Harry Potter films, I knew what the audiences wants to see,” Bailey said.
Bailey has also entered several film contests over the years, including one a few weeks ago run by SoFi in which she was named a Top 10 finalist out of hundreds of entries. Her task there was to submit a comedic film detailing life while paying off student loans.
Bailey’s interest is in action, adventure and science fiction, and like anyone else working in film she has done a number of small jobs to rise up the ranks.
She comes into this line of work after growing up on the “Star Wars” movies but was exposed to a number of other things in her childhood — including the Disney classics.
“My dad loved ‘Star Wars,’” Bailey said.
“ It’s always been in my consciousness.”
Bailey has just co-written a full-feature musical project that is about to begin filming.
“To see a film I write come to life is really cool,” she said.
Moving forward, she said she is looking to become more of a leader in the film industry.
“We need more women in that (film directing) space,” Bailey said. “Most of the time (the stereotype) is that women are not interested in sci-fi and action (and would rather be involved in romance films).
“There is heart in action movies, too.”
She points to the popular “Pixar” movies as an example.
“They are fun and entertaining to watch,” Bailey said.
At the same time, Bailey said entertainment should not be the focus of moviemaking.
“It is important that people walk away feeling something,” she said. “There is a strong sense of humanity.
“It is usually that feeling that hits me in the gut. That is the common thread in the things I do. Films are not just entertainment alone. (If you see it that way), you are missing something with your work.”
Bailey said the industry’s current environment is a good one for women working in film, and the base she is in now provides a good space for fostering growth.
“There are more projects coming to the Southeast,” she said. “Most things going South are going to Atlanta.”
For more information on Bailey and her projects, visit www.kalibailey.com.