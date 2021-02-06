ATHENS – A convicted felon with a violent criminal history, arrested in Athens for illegal possession of a firearm, was sentenced to prison for his crime, Peter D. Leary, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said in a news release.
U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal sentenced Curioki Hyche, 32, of Athens, to serve 63 months in prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release, after Hyche pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. There is no parole in the federal system.
On Aug. 13, 2019, a confidential informant told the Athens-Clarke County Police that Hyche was carrying a weapon. Hyche, a known felon, was filmed by store surveillance in the Triangle Plaza area hiding a firearm in nearby bushes. Police retrieved the weapon, which was a 9mm caliber semi-automatic pistol. In pleading guilty, Hyche admitted that he had possessed the pistol and that he knew he was prohibited from having a firearm because it is illegal for convicted felons to possess guns. Hyche has a prior felony conviction in Athens-Clarke County for aggravated assault.
“Felons with violent criminal histories who possess guns will face the possibility of federal prosecution,” Leary said. “I want to thank the Athens-Clarke County Police Department for their work in this investigation.”
The investigation was conducted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. The case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.
The case was investigated by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly S. Easterling prosecuted the case for the government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.