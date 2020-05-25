ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has granted a petition for a declaratory order regarding the Reidsville Energy Center’s dispute with Duke Energy.
In a ruling announced recently, the commission unanimously confirmed that transmission providers such as Duke cannot unilaterally terminate a conforming Large Generator Interconnection Agreement over an interconnection customer’s objection.
“(T)he proper termination of such agreements,” FERC stated “… falls squarely within the commission’s elective jurisdiction.”
FERC also confirmed that Duke and other transmission providers may not “knowingly post inaccurate information on OASIS (Open Access Same-Time Information System) or in its reports to the commission.”
In 2019, Duke Energy unilaterally terminated the LGIA for NTE’s planned Reidsville (North Carolina) Energy Center and listed the project as canceled on the OASIS website. The ruling establishes that these actions were unlawful.
“We were confident that FERC would affirm that Duke did not have the authority to unilaterally terminate the LGIA or to list the Reidsville project as canceled,” NTE Managing Partner Mike Green said. “This FERC decision is important for the many wholesale customers in the region that depend on a viable wholesale marketplace.”
With offices in Boston and Charlotte and headquarters in St. Augustine, NTE Energy is a leading energy developer and power supplier, providing communities and other wholesale customers with reliable, low-cost, environmentally responsible energy solutions. Through its affiliates, the NTE team develops electric generation facilities, executing all aspects of project development from initial market and site evaluations to permitting, financing, construction and operation. For more information about NTE Energy, visit www.nteenergy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.