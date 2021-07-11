Dear Editor:
I refer to this (previous Squawkbox submission):
When one starts cancelling this and revising that, you get a monotone and linear polemic celebrating the hip parade’s woke and sanitized view of the world.
Had anyone stopped to think that Millard Fillmore’s statue primarily sought to celebrate his extensive civic achievements and service to the city of Buffalo (which accumulated over many decades), rather than his brief three-year period as an accidental president (two of which were served as a lame duck, without the nomination of his party to seek re-election)?
Fillmore played a leading role in establishing the University at Buffalo, the library, the museum, the hospital and art gallery, amongst many other institutions. He literally built this city (apologies to Starship). This is an enduring and permanent legacy to the people of Buffalo that cannot be cancelled, nor would anyone want that. These are more weighty monuments to a city and a man, than any mere figure cast in bronze.
Millard Fillmore signed the Fugitive Slave Act into law. This was abhorrent, and his own wife, Abigail, advised him against it. His friends in the North deserted him, and his actions were not enough to placate his support in the South so as to maintain the delicate balancing, high wire act he had been walking between fractious irreconcilable partisan interests. The politics and practical realities of the day were complicated. These were not the actions of a visionary on the seminal issue of the day, and he is rightly condemned for it today.
By the standards of now, his actions are incomprehensible. I don’t seek to defend them, even though there was a historical context that can go some way to explaining them, despite how obnoxious they seem to us all.
Fillmore put all other issues as secondary to the high altar cause of keeping the Union together and one. He was a sincere, but misguided, compromiser and patriot. Some issues are not for compromising, as most of us recognize today. But he does not deserve the full blast of unconsidered opprobrium regularly and voluminously heaped upon him.
In losing the Whig’s presidential nomination in 1852, Fillmore ultimately had the wisdom to pardon Drayton and Sayres, two ardent abolitionists, for their role in participating in the greatest attempted slave escape of the antebellum era. This was too little too late, but it gives some insight into where Fillmore’s real sympathies lay, jarring strategic political considerations put to one side.
Ultimately, everyone needs a Millard Fillmore statue to remind them of the consequences of poor leadership and abhorrent “compromises” in high office that can be made by otherwise able and well-intentioned people. Monuments serve many purposes, just as there are many sides to Millard Fillmore.
Above all, Fillmore’s story is an important and complicated cautionary tale to us all, and it is imperative that his statue remain in place. All historical nuance is lost when the victor’s bland and triumphant version of history is the only one told to our children. The grotesque reality of our past should be put on full and prominent display. Lest we forget.
Lachlan Williams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.