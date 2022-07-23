ALBANY — Flint River Fresh is offering food gardening workshops to the community in the outdoor garden classroom at the Fifth Avenue/Phoebe Community Garden through Nov. 5.
Fredando Jackson, the executive director of Flint River Fresh, will teach the fundamentals of growing seasonal fruit and vegetables in the southwest Georgia region. Participants will gain hands-on gardening instructions for growing traditional Southern favorites, along with a variety of newer garden options. All workshops are free and open to the public.
Becoming wholly food secure includes having the knowledge and skills to grow food for self and community. Jackson will share nearly two decades of community gardening and urban farming experience to educate and demonstrate successful gardening techniques and methods, including irrigation, fertilizing, pest management, disease control and harvesting.
Participants can expect to get dirty and apply new gardening skills during the hands-on learning engagements. Everyone should bring gardening gloves and wear clothing suitable for physical activity outside in the dirt and heat. Closed-toe shoes are required for safety. All are asked to bring personal drinking water.
Safety is a priority in Flint River Fresh spaces. Face coverings are recommended for everyone. Flint River Fresh follows CDC guidelines and local mandates for mitigating the spread of the coronavirus and variants.
Sign-up via Flint River Fresh Facebook events. Follow Flint River Fresh on Facebook and get notifications when new events are posted. The complete Fall Food Gardening Workshops schedule is available at flintriverfresh.org/new-events.
Flint River Fresh is a 501(c)(3) organization that aims to make fresh, locally-grown produce accessible and affordable for people throughout the Flint River Region, while empowering the community through education and outreach opportunities. Visit www.flintriverfresh.org to learn more.
