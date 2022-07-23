garden workshop.png

Flint River Fresh is offering food gardening workshops to the community in the outdoor garden classroom at the Fifth Avenue/Phoebe Community Garden through Nov. 5.

Fredando Jackson, the executive director of Flint River Fresh, will teach the fundamentals of growing seasonal fruit and vegetables in the southwest Georgia region. Participants will gain hands-on gardening instructions for growing traditional Southern favorites, along with a variety of newer garden options. All workshops are free and open to the public.

