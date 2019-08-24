WESTOVER 47 COOK CO. 16
The Westover Patriots didn’t start quickly, but once they got rolling, they showed out. Westover routed visiting Cook County 47-16 Friday night to open the football season at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.
The Hornets jumped on the board early with a 80 yard touchdown on Cook County’s second possession of the game. Running back Jamarian Walker raced around the left side of the Westover defense and blew past all the defenders to put the Hornets up 6-0 midway through the first quarter. The Hornets added a field goal on the next possession to take a 9-0 lead, before the Patriots got the offense rolling.
Westover got going in the second quarter when quarterback Cameron Hopkins busted open the Cook defense for about 29 yards and moved the ball up to the 43-yard line. Hopkins then hit two straight passes to Jordyn Williams that brought the ball down to the 15-yard line. La’borris Buchanan then carried the ball down inside the 10 and a penalty set the Patriots up with a first and goal at the four. The Cook defense stiffened, and the Patriots called time out with fourth and goal at the two. On that crucial play, head coach Olten Downs called Buchanan straight up the middle of the line and the offensive line got the push and Buchanan landed in the end zone with a final push to get the Patriots on the board.
The Patriots then took over and blew out the Hornets. Westover is off next Friday night and will take on cross town rival Monroe the next week.
DEERFIELD WINDSOR 13 MILLER CO. 7
It was just a scrimmage, but the Deerfield Windsor Knights took the win over Miller County 13-7 Friday night in Albany. It was actually the younger Knights that got the winning score for Deerfield Windsor.
Junior quarterback Parker Jones scored the first touchdown for the Knights with a two-yard quarterback keeper in the first half, but the two teams battled to a 7-7 tie after three quarters, and coaches had decided the fourth quarter would be for the younger players.
Freshman Henry Hood recovered a fumble on the first play of the fourth quarter to give the Knights great field position in Miller County territory. The Knights pitched the ball out to Garrett Watson who raced around the left side and took the ball down to the seven-yard line. Thomas Ray followed with a run around the left side again and hit the pylon at the goal line, but officials ruled he was down inside the one. On third and goal, Ray pushed through to give the Knights the winning score. The point after attempt was no good because of a bad snap.
SHERWOOD 38 FULLINGTON ACA.
Even with senior quarterback Ketavion Curry sidelined with an injury, the Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles got their first win of the season with a rout over Fullington Academy in Pinehurst Friday night.
The Eagles did get the services of senior Caleb Wiley who had missed the opening scrimmage and the first game with a non-football related injury, and he teamed with senior Zachary Davidson to lead the rout over Fullington. Davidson had moved to running back to quarterback after Curry’s injury last week and Friday he threw for 110 yards passing on five completions and rushed for 104 yards on 11 carries, scoring one touchdown. Wiley rushed for 135 yards on five carries and had two receptions for 50 yards. He scored one touchdown rushing and one touchdown receiving.
Others scoring for the Eagles included a 20-yard TD pass reception by Andrew Orr, a fumble recovery in the end zone for a touchdown by Ricardo Ruiz with the two point conversion by William Price, Josh Thomas added a field goal and two extra points, and the Eagles scored on a safety for two points.
The Eagles will host Lafayette Christan Friday night at Sherwood Christian Academy.
TERRELL ACADEMY 34 WESTFIELD 7
The Terrell Academy Eagles rolled up 237 rushing yards Friday night, led by seniors Quintard Wright and Blaine Grace as they blasted Westfield 34-7 to open the season with a big win in Dawson. Wright rolled up 84 yards on 11 carries and Grace gained 79 on seven carries for the Eagles. They built a 34-0 lead before Westfield finally scored in the fourth quarter.
Wright scored the first touchdown for the Eagles with a 37-yard run in the first quarter to put the Eagles ahead 7-0. A 27-yard field goal put the Eagles ahead 10-0 at the half.
Early in the third quarter, Grace scored on a 21-yard run to put the Eagles up 17-0. Wright followed with a two-yard run later in the quarter to boost the lead to 24-0. After another long field goal, the Eagles led 27-0.
BROOKWOOD 14 WESTWOOD 7
Westwood senior Walt Cochran scored on a 60-yard interception return, but the Westwood offense couldn’t get on the board as Brookwood took the 14-7 win in Thomasville Friday night. The Wildcats will travel to Edison to take on Pataula Charter School next Friday night.
Other scores:
Monroe 45 Jordan 13
Pelham 32 Macon Co. 6
Brooks Co. 63 Mitchell Co. 15
Terrell Co. 12 Chattahoochee Co. 6
Turner County 42 Worth County 21
Pataula Charter @ Baconton - Saturday, late
Dougherty @ Lee Co. At ASU – Saturday, late