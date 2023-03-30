...The National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Flint River at Albany affecting Dougherty County.
For the Flint River...including Albany, Newton (SR 37), Bainbridge
(US 27)...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued tonight.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Flint River at Albany.
* WHEN...From Friday evening to Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Flooding will begin in the lowest
elevations along Third Avenue, Highland Avenue, and Front Street.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 27.7 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
27.7 feet on 02/25/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
The Academics Afield Program, operated by the Georgia Wildlife Federation, recently hosted its first event for Fort Valley State University students.
FORT VALLEY – The Academics Afield Program, operated by the Georgia Wildlife Federation, recently hosted its first event for Fort Valley State University students.
Public Health students and a faculty member, Oreta Samples, engaged in a firearm training day. Ben Grizzle with Quail Forever also joined the event to educate the students on firearm training and shooting skills. Earlier in the week, the students were educated on firearm safety in preparation for the hands-on experience.
The training was held at the Ocmulgee WMA Shooting Range run by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Hosting the firearm training at a WMA served as an opportunity to introduce the students to local resources they could utilize to continue their shooting sports journey.
The Academics Afield is a collegiate learn-to-hunt program that works to remove barriers that may prevent individuals from target shooting and hunting while providing training and opportunities to gain experience in both. The program is currently established at five colleges in Georgia and many more throughout the United States.
“For many of the participants, this was their first time ever holding a firearm," Coral Minchey with the Georgia Wildlife Federation said in a news release. "They reviewed the cardinal rules of safety, and by the end of the day made improvements on their stance and aim. The success of the event lays in the hands of the students, and these students made it a great experience.”
With a recent decline in active hunters, there has been a decrease in funds available for conservation. Learn-to-hunt programs, like Academics Afield, enable non-hunters to get the training and support necessary to become a hunter. Creating new hunters increases the number of licenses and ammunition purchased, contributing to the funds available to the state for wildlife management. College students are excellent candidates for this programming because their recreation levels peak and they desire to try new hobbies. College students also have financial flexibility, and they begin to build their lifelong identity.
Academics Afield programming is supported by the GA R3 Initiative; National Shooting Sports Foundation; Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Outdoor Fund and grant #F22AP00937 from the Sport Fish and Wildlife Restoration Programs of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.