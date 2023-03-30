fort valley.jpg

 Special Photo: FVSU

FORT VALLEY – The Academics Afield Program, operated by the Georgia Wildlife Federation, recently hosted its first event for Fort Valley State University students.

Public Health students and a faculty member, Oreta Samples, engaged in a firearm training day. Ben Grizzle with Quail Forever also joined the event to educate the students on firearm training and shooting skills. Earlier in the week, the students were educated on firearm safety in preparation for the hands-on experience.

