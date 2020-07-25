COLUMBUS – Four defendants indicted in separate Columbus-area criminal cases were sentenced to prison this week for crimes related to the illegal possession of firearms by a convicted felon, Charles Peeler, the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said in a news release.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Clay Land sentenced Truman Bentley, 38, of Columbus, to 70 months in prison followed by three years supervised release after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Cordello Brown, 32, of Columbus, was sentenced to 78 months in prison followed by three years supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On Thursday, Land sentenced Christopher Russell, 49, of Columbus, to 27 months in prison followed by three years supervised release after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Kenneth Shults, 29, of Columbus, was sentenced to 92 months in prison followed by three years supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. There is no parole in the federal system.
“We are working closely with our law enforcement partners in Columbus, and across the Middle District of Georgia, to identify criminal gun cases that warrant federal prosecution, where the punishment is federal prison time, without parole,” Peeler said. “Project Safe Neighborhoods is the Justice Department’s commonsense initiative to curb violence. PSN Task Forces are operating in Columbus and other communities in the Middle District of Georgia to create and implement strategies to reduce violent crime and build safer communities. Reducing violent crime is paramount; our office will use all of the resources in our power to reach this shared goal.”
The investigation was conducted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. This case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.
The cases were investigated by the Columbus Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Amy Helmick, Crawford Seals and Christopher Williams are prosecuting the cases for the government.
