SAN DIEGO — Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman hit a towering 394-foot home run with two outs to score three runs in the top of the eighth inning to give the Braves a 4-1 win and a three-game sweep over the San Diego Padres Sunday afternoon in San Diego. The win and the Washington loss give the Braves a seven-game lead in the National League East. The Braves’ record is now 57-37.
With a scoreless pitcher’s duel between two Canadians at 0-0 — the Braves’ Mike Soroka and the Padres’ Cal Quantrill — the Padres went to the bullpen. After Austin Riley struck out, pinch hitter Matt Joyce singled, then center fielder Ronald Acuna single to put runners at first and third with only one out. Shortstop Dansby Swanson was called out on check swing strike three before Freeman hit his blast, his 24th home run of the year.
“It felt really good,” Freeman told reporters after the game. “It’s been tough since the All-Star break so this is great.”
The Braves got another run in the eighth with two outs when Josh Donaldson walked and stole second before Nick Markakis singled to center and Donaldson raced home.
Soroka struck out nine batters and gave up seven hits. It was a career high in strikeouts for Soroka. The win gives the Braves’ All-Star a 10-1 record on the season.
The Braves sent Touki Toussant to the mound in relief in the bottom of the eighth, but after Toussant loaded the bases with only one out, manager Brain Snitker brought in Sean Newcomb. Newcomb got the first batter to pop up to third base, which Donaldson handled, before Josh Naylor singled to drive in one run.
Snitker changed pitchers again and brought in Chad Sobotka to face slugger Hunter Renfroe with the bases loaded and two outs. After a wild pitch that almost scored another run for the Padres, Sobotka struck Renfroe out to end the threat.
Braves reliever A.J. Minter allowed one hit in the bottom of the ninth, but recorded the save pitching the ninth to end the game. This was the first sweep of San Diego in San Diego since 2006. The Braves now head to Milwaukee for a series to begin Monday night.