ATLANTA – Roughly 9,000 gamers converged over the weekend on the Cobb Galleria Centre for the 2023 Southern-Fried Gaming Expo 2023.

Some gathered at tables to play the card game Magic the Gathering Saturday afternoon. Two men piloted a remote-controlled robot, one directing its movements, the other heckling attendees through a remote microphone connected to the robot. Some took turns stumbling through a virtual reality maze while others beta-tested games that were under development and being demonstrated by their creators.

0
0
0
0
0