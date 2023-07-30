...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Game developer Allison Lu demos "Slider," a game she helped develop, at the 2023 Southern Fried Game Expo at the Cobb Galleria and Renaissance Waverly Hotel & Convention Center.
ATLANTA – Roughly 9,000 gamers converged over the weekend on the Cobb Galleria Centre for the 2023 Southern-Fried Gaming Expo 2023.
Some gathered at tables to play the card game Magic the Gathering Saturday afternoon. Two men piloted a remote-controlled robot, one directing its movements, the other heckling attendees through a remote microphone connected to the robot. Some took turns stumbling through a virtual reality maze while others beta-tested games that were under development and being demonstrated by their creators.