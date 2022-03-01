ALBANY — If he’s nothing else, Gary Allan is blunt. He doesn’t avoid questions — about his personal life, the response of country radio to his latest music, the song he wrote about his late wife that “I’ve never been able to sing live.”
But Allan’s fans expect nothing less of the La Mirada, Calif., native who burst onto the country scene in 1996 with a debut album — “Used Heart for Sale” — that included the Top 10 single “Her Man.” Once word got out about the throwback artist who sang about the hurt, pain and joy of real life with his rich baritone, the accolades and record sales grew exponentially.
By his third album, the lauded “Smoke Rings in the Dark,” which Rolling Stone magazine called his “masterwork,” Allan found himself among the genre’s elite. He scored five No. 1 hits — “Man to Man,” “Tough Little Boys,” “Nothing on But the Radio,” “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)” and “Watching Airplanes.” “Smoke Rings,” along with “Alright Guy” (2001) and “See If I Care” (2003), were certified platinum, while “Tough All Over” (2005), “Greatest Hits” (2007) and “Living Hard” (2007) all were certified gold. His next two albums, “Get Off on the Pain” (2010) and “Set You Free” (2013) both reached the Top 10 on the U.S. Billboard Top Country Albums chart, reaching Nos. 2 and 1, respectively.
In the mid 2010s, though, Allan, who lists fellow Californians Merle Haggard and Buck Owens — originators of the so-called “Bakersfield Sound” — as large influences and says he listens to “everything Merle ever wrote” and the music of Waylon Jennings, found fickle country radio executives who’d been all over him for the past decade were enthralled too much with the “bro country” sound to pay him a lot of attention.
According to the singer, everything he recorded during the early sessions for what would become “Ruthless,” which was released last year, was rejected by the label.
“They didn’t hear a single,” Allan says. “What I was doing, which I thought was some of my best stuff, just didn’t fit in with the bro country thing.”
But Allan’s persistence, and his belief in his music, has paid off, and he’s back on the road, “loving every minute of it,” on a tour that will bring him to the Albany Civic Center Friday night.
Allan took some time from his hectic touring schedule last week to talk with The Albany Herald.
ALBANY HERALD: You’re back touring after the COVID layoff. How’s that going?
GARY ALLAN: It’s going good. I think people have been ready to get out for a while, and their response on this tour has been great. We’ve been selling out, and the fans have a lot of energy.
AH: A lot of artists claim they get weary of the road. Are you a “tour guy?”
GA: Absolutely. That’s my favorite part of this thing I do. That’s why I make records, really, so that I can go out and play them for people live.
AH: Your music sounds to me more like what I call “throwback” music; it sounds more like the great classic country music than most of the stuff that’s currently played on country radio. What do you think of today’s country music?
GA: I think one of the hardest things to do in this business is not to get jaded. Every once in a while, something cool comes out. You think back to the “Classic Country” era, and a lot of fans at that time were bummed out because the singers didn’t sound like Hank Williams (Sr.). I think the big difference now is that country today is influenced by Pop music. Back in that earlier time, it was influenced by country singers, people like Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson.
AH: Songwriters, or most that I’ve talked to, draw a lot from personal experience, good and bad, when writing their songs. You’ve certainly had enough of the bad. Where do you go to find your songs?
GA: Yeah, I’ve had some tough times, as everyone has, and I’ve written about them. But my favorite country songs are the ones that are heart-wrenching, the stuff that makes you cry. I make myself write more positive stuff sometimes, but I respond to songs that touch on the pain that life brings.
AH: You’ve had some gaps in your career. Sometimes, I know, that’s by design. But is that the case?
GA: A lot of it was me turning in new music to the label and them saying “We don’t hear a single.” That’s heartbreaking, man. I guess that’s why the (success of “Ruthless”) has been a kind of validation for me. We’re in the height of this bro country thing, and that’s not me. I tried to fit in to placate the record company, but that just didn’t work. The sad thing is that there has always been a group of DJs who safeguard the genre, make sure it stays true. There’s nobody doing that now.
AH: You’ve written some pretty personal — and very meaningful — songs? What’s the favorite of all you’ve written?
GA: ”Puttin’ Memories Away” is my favorite song. When my wife passed (Allan’s wife, Angela, died of an apparent suicide on Oct. 25, 2004) I was almost overwhelmed when I was packing up all her stuff. That song came to me. I needed to write it, but I’ve never been able to sing it live. I’m thinking now, though, that I maybe can play it now. That’s something I’m going to think about.
AH: So many country artists today have become products; they have to wear certain clothes and appear on the gossip TV shows. Their music becomes secondary. How do you feel about that phenomenon?
GA: Yeah, that’s been going on for a while now. I had a committee a while back that tried to do that with me, tell me how to look, what I needed to do. My question was, “Why try to fix what’s not broken?” I told them I was just going to do what I do. It wasn’t really a matter of me being stubborn, I just had no idea that even some of the big-name artists were being led around like that. I thought they would have told the record executives that they were going to do things their way.
AH: From everything I’ve heard from musicians over the years, tours can get tedious. How do you guard against that?
GA: Every night is just fun for me. There are no woes. The only thing is, the more famous you get, the less you get to do what you like to do. You have to do things in a cycle: write in the winter, put out an album, then tour in the spring and summer. I was doing 300 shows a year and loving it, but when some of our stuff caught on, I found myself doing about 60 shows.
AH: You started playing in bars with your dad and brother when you were very young (12). Was there an aha moment when you knew this was your calling?
GA: Absolutely. I was first offered a deal when I was 15, but my parents wouldn’t co-sign and allow me to make music professionally until I finished school. Once I got out of the Army and started playing clubs in California, that’s when I decided it was time to go after it hard.
AH: Has COVID had a serious impact on your career the last couple of years?
GA: Oh, yeah, how does 462 days off sound ... not that I was counting? I’d never spent that much time not singing. After about six weeks when I decided to get the band back together to get back into it, I found my voice had gone out. It’s like a muscle; it has to be exercised. It took a couple of months for me to get to a point where, after doing a show, I didn’t lose my voice. It was every night. That’s when I discovered singing at home is not the same as singing live over a PA. Lesson learned.
AH: Did you ever have second thoughts about your career or the way your life turned out?
GA: I’ve been doing this 26 years now, and while there’s always hindsight, I can’t think of anything I could have done that would have made me as happy. I sleep well, I love my fans ... life’s pretty good.
AH: I appreciate your time so much. We’re looking forward to you coming to Albany. What can fans expect at the show?
GA: A little bit of everything. There will be some stuff off the new album, a collection of everything throughout my career. I think y’all can look for a little bit of everything.
