ATLANTA — Georgia officials say that, unlike 2020, early voting is easy. Georgians across the state will start seeing and hearing that message on radio, broadcast TV, billboards, bus shelters and social media to bring awareness and to encourage people to vote early and in person through Oct. 30.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian, Atlanta Hawks star Cam Reddish, Coca-Cola Executive Pam Stewart, The Gathering Spot CEO and Co-Founder Ryan Wilson, and Tiny Door Creator Karen Anderson Singer are featured voices in a film spot that is part of a larger campaign promoting early, in-person voting. The Coca-Cola Company tapped its internal creative agency – KO:OP – to create and produce the campaign, in addition to donating media space to get out the message.
“Our team is thankful to our partners GAVotingWorks, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, and the many other companies that have stepped up to help elections in Georgia run smoothly,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a news release. “Seeing the private sector pitch in to support elections in Georgia is a true embodiment of the American spirit. From the beginning, democracy in America has been about hearing from every sector of society, and Georgia’s business community is no exception to that.”
“Coca-Cola is proud to lend our voice – and our resources – to support GaVotingWorks as the Georgia business community comes together to support voter participation and, in particular, emphasize the importance of early voting,” Danielle Henry, group director of integrated content for Coca-Cola North America, said. “The Coca-Cola Company is proud to have announced that this year all U.S.-based employees will have Election Day 2020 as a paid company holiday to provide extra time and flexibility for our teammates to vote, volunteer and support campaigns and elections in their local communities.”
“It is rare that a brand like Coca-Cola would share its creative talent and resources with other companies and organizations to use," GaVotingWorks Founder Betsy Armentrout said. "It also is remarkable to have these Georgia leaders come together to galvanize their employees and communities in this election."
Heather Bell, who leads the creative team at KO:OP, added, “GaVotingWorks is a nonpartisan grassroots organization founded by two women whose mission aligned with the values and desire of our employees to ensure a secure, safe and accessible election experience. Early voting in person is a huge part of that, and Coca-Cola is excited to be able to use our people and resources to promote that message.”
To further share the early voting message, GAVotingWorks is partnering with Atlanta Influences Everything, a brand focused on combining civic, corporate and cultural understanding to harness the influence of Atlanta culture to do good and connect communities, to create a capsule collection around this message, titled "Your Vote Influences Everything."
