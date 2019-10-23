One common refrain used by Republicans against Democrats in political discourse is that left-leaning politicians want to bring California-style policies to Georgia.
But on Wednesday, state Rep. Billy Mitchell, D-Stone Mountain, effectively said that may not be such a bad thing when it comes to how college athletes are treated. Mitchell announced he plans to file a bill next year that would allow college athletes in Georgia to be compensated for the use of their names, likeness and image.
Mitchell said the bill is modeled after California's "Fair Pay to Play Act," which recently became law in the Golden State.
“With this legislation, Georgia hereby joins a rapidly growing number of states that have filed similar legislation, or are in the process of doing so, including Florida, New York, South Carolina and Minnesota,” Mitchell said.
“Not only is this an idea whose time has come, but Georgia schools would be at a decisive disadvantage when it comes to recruiting with other states that join California in implementing this act, if we fail to do the same.”
The proposed bill raises several questions, like how it would work when the NCAA currently has strict rules barring college athletes from making money off their celebrity status.
The California law, signed in September, bars the NCAA from punishing an athlete for monetizing their name and image, but Mitchell's announcement made no mention of taking that step.
Although the main thrust of Mitchell's proposed bill would be to authorize compensation of college athletes for the use of their names, likeness and image, it goes beyond that as well.
The bill would, for example, let college athletes hire agents to line up business and sponsorship opportunities.
While no mention of barring the NCAA from taking action against an athlete was mentioned by Mitchell, a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives Press Office said the bill would bar public and private colleges in Georgia from punishing an athlete for receiving compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness.
The bill would bar athletes, however, from entering into any contracts that conflict with contracts that their college team has with businesses.
After California's legislation was signed into law, the NCAA said that while it "agrees changes are needed to continue to support student-athletes," the intercollegiate athletic organization believes it should be the one making those changes rather than individual states.
"As more states consider their own specific legislation related to this topic, it is clear that a patchwork of different laws from different states will make unattainable the goal of providing a fair and level playing field for 1,100 campuses and nearly half a million student-athletes nationwide," the NCAA said in late September.