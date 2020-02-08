ATLANTA – The Georgia Senate honored Justice Robert Benham this week when the body adopted a resolution commending him as a “champion of justice” and praising him for his “deep personal commitment to the citizens of Georgia.” Benham will step down from the Supreme Court of Georgia when he retires March 1.
“Justice Benham has served with honor and distinction with the Georgia Supreme Court, and his vision and unyielding commitment to justice and law will be sorely missed upon the occasion of his retirement,” the resolution says.
Benham made history when he became the first African American appointed to the state’s highest court in its more than 140 years. A native of Cartersville, he was appointed to the state Supreme Court in December 1989 by Gov. Joe Frank Harris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.