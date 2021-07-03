To the editor:
This is a voice of disappointment in my elected officials from Georgia in the U.S. Senate.
I inquired about visiting the White House and the Capitol Building to show my children the place decisions that affect the word are made – and I wanted to start instilling in them the respect of our elected representatives and the work they do. I read the Capitol is closed.
I kept checking for updates. I was delighted to read the following:
Senator Collins of Maine had given a tour of the capitol building to a large group of students from her state. She met with 9th- and 10th-grade students. During their visit, the students toured the U.S. Capitol building.
I had contacted Raphael Warnock’s office twice over several weeks about touring the Capitol building – before and after finding out about Senator Collins’s school tour. I have not heard from his office yet. I have contacted Jon Ossoff’s office three times over several weeks. I have not gotten a reply from them (except one time when I called directly and talked to a person in his office after getting no email replies – the person said she was not able to help me).
I do not understand why I have not been contacted – after weeks of waiting. I do not understand why the Capitol is not open for my children and myself. As Senator Collins said about her own state visitors – “D.C. offers countless educational opportunities.” Are the children of Georgia less worthy?
Edgar Connell
Moultrie
