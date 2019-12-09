AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University is partnering with Southwest Georgia Court Appointed Special Advocates (SOWEGA CASA) for an Angel Tree Project to benefit foster children in SOWEGA CASA’s service area. The goal of the project is for every foster child in SOWEGA’s 12-county service area to have gifts during the holiday season.
The project will provide gifts for more than 300 “angels,” with ages ranging from two months to 17 years old. There are two Angel Trees on GSW’s campus, located on the third floor of the Student Success Center and the first floor of the Wheatley Administration Building. Those interested in participating are invited to visit the trees to adopt an “angel.”
Every Canes “angel” has a wish list, and adopters are asked to buy requested wish list items.
The wish list items are beyond basic needs provided through the foster care program and commonly include electronic tablets, earphones, toys and games.
SOWEGA’s service area includes Ben Hill, Crisp, Dooly, Lee, Macon, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Terrell, Webster and Wilcox counties. The communities of CASA’s service area are encouraged to adopt an “angel” from the Angel Tree. GSW and CASA will accept donations from now through December. Monetary donations may also be made through SOWEGA CASA’s website or at their Americus location.
For more information, contact GSW’s Division of Student Engagement and Success at (229) 928-1387 or stop by the third floor of the Student Success Center.