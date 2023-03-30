AMERICUS – Three different student groups from Georgia Southwestern State University spent their Spring Break volunteering in Mayfield and Ages, Ky., after an EF-4 tornado ripped through their towns, traveling for 165 miles at one mile wide for three hours.

Seven members of the President Jimmy Carter Leadership Program travelled to Mayfield, where they partnered with Go Serv Global and helped rebuild homes. They had the opportunity to shingle and side a garage, do demo work, clean up debris left behind by the tornado, pour a concrete foundation, and get the front wall of a home up.

Tags