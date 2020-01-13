ATLANTA -- Georgia State offensive lineman Travis Glover has been named to the FWAA-Shaun Alexander Freshman All-America team, presented by Stand Together.
Glover, a redshirt freshman from Vienna, Ga., and Dooly County High School, is the second Freshman All-America in the Panthers' 10-year history, following receiver Penny Hart in 2015.
Glover, who stands 6-6 and 330 pounds, started every game at right tackle, helping the Panthers to a winning season and bowl berth with a record-setting offense.
He was a key figure in Georgia State's school records for rushing yards (3,141), rushing touchdowns (30), total offense (5,818), first downs (305), touchdowns (53) and points (406). He helped the Panthers rank No. 13 in FBS with 241.6 rushing yards per game, including school-record games against Arkansas State (340 yards), Coastal Carolina (350 yards), Troy (390 yards) and ULM (414 yards), while blocking for Sun Belt rushing leader Tra Barnett (111.8 ypg/No. 11 FBS).
