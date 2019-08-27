ATLANTA — The rich history and architecture of Eufaula, Ala., and Cuthbert, Ga., will be showcased during the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s Fall Ramble, Oct. 11-13. The event will offer visitors and residents alike a rare opportunity to explore private historic homes and buildings that are not usually open to the public.
On Friday, ramblers will tour beautifully restored private homes along North Eufaula Avenue, including the antebellum Thornton-Rudderman-Gulledge House, which is virtually unchanged since its construction in 1845, and the Bray-Barron-Bennett House, an 1850 Greek Revival.
Saturday’s Ramble will take guests to historic private homes in Eufaula’s Seth Lore and Irwinton Historic District, the largest historic district in east Alabama and the second largest in the state. Guests will also have the rare opportunity to tour the Skillman-Lewis-Matzke House, a unique 1891 Queen Anne cottage, and the stately Sparks-Bennett House, an early 1900s Neoclassical Revival style home.
On Sunday, registrants will experience the charm and southern hospitality of Cuthbert, where ticket holders will explore a variety of historic homes and sites significant to the city’s history, including Bedford Hall, a Greek Revival style home with Jeffersonian influences.
The Ramble also includes special dining experiences held at historic sites throughout the weekend. On Friday night, ramblers will enjoy cocktails and dinner in the historic Central of Georgia Railroad Freight Depot, which has been rehabilitated to serve as the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce. Saturday morning, breakfast will take place at the First Presbyterian Church of Eufaula, followed by a brief historical orientation to the area. Lunch will be in downtown Eufaula, where ramblers can choose from a variety of local eateries.
On Saturday evening, guests will feast upon a dinner at the Shorter Mansion, one of Eufaula’s most opulent houses and headquarters of the Eufaula Heritage Association. On Sunday, guests will enjoy brunch at the McDonald House in Cuthbert. Built in the mid-1880s, the handsome Greek Revival house is the home of the president of Andrew College.
A wide variety of registration options are available. To view the complete itinerary or purchase tickets, visit www.GeorgiaTrust.org.
Rambles feature tours and social events in historic properties not usually open to the public. These trips attract hundreds of participants per ramble and are offered two weekends each year in the fall and spring. Recent rambles have included Thomasville, Covington and Columbus.
Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.
As one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations, the trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s “Places in Peril.”
The Trust offers a variety of educational programs for adults and children, provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities, advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts, and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House). Learn more at www.georgiatrust.org.